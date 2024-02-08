English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 07:31 IST

Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

Given Gaudiya Mission's Nagar Sankirtan procession in Delhi and farmers' protest in Noida, avoid these routes for traffic.

Digital Desk
Image used for representational purposes only. | Image:Representative
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In view Gaudiya Mission's Nagar Sankirtan procession and major protest demonstrations by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida to be held today, February 7, police have issued traffic advisories cautioning commuters against diversions on some routes.

The Sankirtan procession is expected to see a gathering of almost 1,500 people.

Furthermore, the farmers have called for "Kisan Mahapanchayat" and a protest to Parliament on Thursday to press for their demands for hiked compensation and developed plots against their land. Following this, CrPC section 144 will be in effect on February 7 and 8.

Routes to Avoid in Delhi:

The procession will start from Ram Leela Ground and will proceed to Pragati Maidan via Asaf Ali Road till Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg till W-Point, and Mathura Road.

Due to this, the traffic is likely to be affected on Asaf Ali Road, Turkman Gate, Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, A-Point, Indraprastha Marg, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Travellers have been advised to avoid these stretches from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Routes to Avoid in Noida and Greater Noida:

The Noida Traffic Department has cautioned people about diversions in Dari, Tilapata, Sirsa, Rampur-Fatehpur-Surajpur, and other similar routes in Greater Noida.

For traffic-related information, contact the traffic police shared helpline number 9971009001.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 07:11 IST

