English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 07:57 IST

Weather Today: Delhi-NCR Wake Up to Moderate Rains, IMD Predicts More Showers Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers through the day in Delhi-NCR accompanied with thunderstorms

Srinwanti Das
Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall early on Tuesday morning
Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall early on Tuesday morning | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Delhi-NCR weather: Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR)  received light rainfall early on Tuesday morning, with residents of Delhi-NCR waking up to a slight chill in the air and a light layer of fog. Several areas were soaked with rain in the national capital.

Areas including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha Road near Nizamuddin flyover towards Bhairon Mar, Kartavya Path, etc. witnessed fresh showers.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers through the day in Delhi-NCR accompanied with thunderstorms.

Advertisement

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur (UP),” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The brisk showers are expected to improve the air quality of Delhi and other NCR areas, which continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Monday with an overall air quality index of 231.

Advertisement

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western UP likely to witness rainfall: IMD

The IMD on Monday also predicted that Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh are ‘very likely’ to witness rainfall till February 21. Isolated thunderstorms, strong winds and lightening are ‘very likely’ in Punjab from February 18-21; over Rajasthan on February 19-20 and in eastern UP from February 20-22.

Advertisement

According to IMD, Himachal Pradesh is likely to get isolated light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in most places in Chamba districts.

"Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at most places in the Districts of Chamba, Lahul, and Spiti and Kinnaur possibility of isolated spells of heavy precipitation at isolated places. Light to moderate precipitation accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at many places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, and Kullu, and light rainfall at isolated places in the remaining districts of the state. There is a possibility of hail and gusty winds at isolated places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur during the next 2 to 3 hours," IMD stated.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a sudden dip in temperature as rainfall lashed the area.

The Meteorological Department has issued an extended wet spell warning for the entire region, predicting light to moderate rain and snow across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir till Wednesday.

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 07:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

8 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

9 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

9 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

9 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

9 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

9 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

9 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

10 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

10 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

10 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

10 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

15 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

16 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

16 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

16 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

17 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India beats Spain via penalty shootout in FIH Pro League

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. IGNOU Convocation 2024 Ceremony Today

    Education16 minutes ago

  3. Divya Agarwal Is A Traditional Punjabi Bride-To-Be For Mehendi Ceremony

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Verlinvest sells entire 8.34% stake in Sula Vineyards

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. Azarenka lines up Rybakina early in Dubai

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo