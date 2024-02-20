Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall early on Tuesday morning | Image: PTI

Delhi-NCR weather: Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall early on Tuesday morning, with residents of Delhi-NCR waking up to a slight chill in the air and a light layer of fog. Several areas were soaked with rain in the national capital.

Areas including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha Road near Nizamuddin flyover towards Bhairon Mar, Kartavya Path, etc. witnessed fresh showers.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from Kartavya Path, shot at 2:55 am) pic.twitter.com/1KwS1BcgzR — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers through the day in Delhi-NCR accompanied with thunderstorms.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur (UP),” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The brisk showers are expected to improve the air quality of Delhi and other NCR areas, which continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Monday with an overall air quality index of 231.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western UP likely to witness rainfall: IMD

The IMD on Monday also predicted that Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh are ‘very likely’ to witness rainfall till February 21. Isolated thunderstorms, strong winds and lightening are ‘very likely’ in Punjab from February 18-21; over Rajasthan on February 19-20 and in eastern UP from February 20-22.

According to IMD, Himachal Pradesh is likely to get isolated light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in most places in Chamba districts.

"Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at most places in the Districts of Chamba, Lahul, and Spiti and Kinnaur possibility of isolated spells of heavy precipitation at isolated places. Light to moderate precipitation accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at many places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, and Kullu, and light rainfall at isolated places in the remaining districts of the state. There is a possibility of hail and gusty winds at isolated places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur during the next 2 to 3 hours," IMD stated.

Earlier on Monday, Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a sudden dip in temperature as rainfall lashed the area.

The Meteorological Department has issued an extended wet spell warning for the entire region, predicting light to moderate rain and snow across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir till Wednesday.