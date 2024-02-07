Advertisement

Delhi-NCR: The city and its nearby regions are currently experiencing a chilly temperature of 7.2 degree Celcius, the humidity is high at 97 percent, and a west-southwesterly wind is gently blowing at 5.6 kilometre per hour, as per reports from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This observation by the Government weather agency was recorded at 5:30 AM. The day is expected to begin with the sunrise at 07:13 AM and end with the sunset at 17:54 PM . The moonrise is anticipated at 17:30 PM.

Delhi Grapples with Severe Air Quality Surge: Government Delays Measures as AQI Crosses 400-Mark

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 400-mark, indicating 'severe' conditions, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Wednesday. In response to the deteriorating air quality, the government, following a meeting of the sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), decided to observe the situation for a day or more before considering stricter measures under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for air pollution control in Delhi-NCR.

The sub-committee reviewed the current air quality scenario, meteorological forecasts, and projections by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). Based on the forecasts indicating a likely improvement in Delhi's average AQI, the sub-committee unanimously opted to monitor the situation further before contemplating Stage 3 curbs.

Stage 3 restrictions under GRAP involve measures such as a ban on non-essential construction activities and the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR. The existing preventive and restrictive actions implemented under Stages I and II of GRAP will persist, with the sub-committee closely monitoring the situation for subsequent decisions. The GRAP restrictions had been lifted on January 18 after an improvement in air quality. Meanwhile, dense fog conditions are expected in various parts of northern India, impacting air and ground transportation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts moderate fog in the National Capital until January 26, with foggy conditions persisting on January 27 and 28.

Red Alert till January 28

The IMD has issued a red alert for the next four days in northern India, specifically warning about the cold winter and dense fog. Until January 28, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi may experience dense to very dense fog, according to the latest bulletin from the Met department.

Republic Day Amidst Cold Wave and Persistent Fog

Republic Day is set to take place amidst this cold wave and persistent fog. Additionally, isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand might also encounter dense fog during this period. Current reports reveal that cold wave conditions have already affected Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, UP, and Rajasthan, including Delhi and the National Capital Region, causing low to zero visibility in many areas. Unfortunately, similar weather conditions are expected to persist in the next four days.

In response to the immediate situation, the weather agency has issued a 'red alert' for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and UP, signalling a severe cold wave on this specific Wednesday. An 'orange alert' has also been issued for these areas from January 25 to 27.

Flights & Trains Might Get Delayed

The drastic drop in temperatures may disrupt transportation and aviation in these regions, warns the IMD. Already, more than 150 flights have experienced delays at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to dense fog. Ongoing restrictions on flights ahead of Republic Day have further complicated air traffic on this 25th day of January.