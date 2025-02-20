Delhi CM Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: BJP's Pick Rekha Gupta to Take Oath as Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan

Thanking the party high command for their belief in her, Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta said, "This for sure is a big responsibility given to me, I thank PM from the bottom of my heart, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda for believing in me, an ordinary woman. It is my privilege that I got the responsibility of Delhi and I will do my best. We will do everything in our power to fulfil the commitments that we made and PM Modi's vision for Delhi."