Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 19th, 2024 at 07:51 IST

Delhi, Noida to Witness Light Rain With Thunderstorms. Check Details

IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms for several states including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on Monday, February 19.

Digital Desk
IMD Issues Rain Alert
Delhi, Noida to Witness Light Rain With Thunderstorms. Check Details | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms for several states including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on Monday, February 19. 

As per the latest weather development issued by the IMD, areas including Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh are 'very likely' to witness rainfall from February 19 to February 21. The rainfall is expected to be "scattered" and "fairly widespread". 

Maximum Temperature Settles at 26.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi 

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy and misty conditions in Delhi on Monday morning, with the minimum temperature likely to settle at 9 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 27 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has also predicted rain or thundershowers with gusty winds on Monday and generally cloudy skies and moderate rain or drizzle on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level oscillated between 100 per cent and 31 per cent during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Sunday stood at 269 in the 'poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 07:51 IST

