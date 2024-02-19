Delhi, Noida to Witness Light Rain With Thunderstorms. Check Details

Advertisement

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms for several states including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on Monday, February 19.

As per the latest weather development issued by the IMD, areas including Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh are 'very likely' to witness rainfall from February 19 to February 21. The rainfall is expected to be "scattered" and "fairly widespread".

Maximum Temperature Settles at 26.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy and misty conditions in Delhi on Monday morning, with the minimum temperature likely to settle at 9 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 27 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has also predicted rain or thundershowers with gusty winds on Monday and generally cloudy skies and moderate rain or drizzle on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level oscillated between 100 per cent and 31 per cent during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Sunday stood at 269 in the 'poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.