Delhi, Parts of North India on Red Alert for Heat Wave for Next 4 Days | Image:AP

Advertisement

New Delhi: As several parts of India continue to reel under the scorching heat, no relief is likely soon from the heatwave. According to the weather department, several states including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and northwest Madhya Pradesh will swelter under extreme heat until May 25.

While stressing the need for "extreme care for vulnerable people", the Met Office has issued a red warning for these states. The weather department has four colour-coded warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Advertisement

The IMD tweeted, “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, few parts of West Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch on 24th May, 2024.”

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, few parts of West Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, pic.twitter.com/FAkmqm29c1 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions at a few places in Delhi, accompanied by strong surface winds at speeds of 25-35 kmph on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature in Mungeshpur settled at 44.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Palam (44.4 degrees), Najafgarh (43.9 degrees), Pusa and Pitampura (both 43.4 degrees), and Aya Nagar (42.4 degrees).

Advertisement

"Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of Rajasthan, few parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch on 22nd May, 2024," it said in another post.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of Rajasthan, few parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, pic.twitter.com/PcgyVHfdIf — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept)

“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, few parts of West Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch on 23rd May, 2024,” it further tweeted.

IMD Advises Precaution Amid Heatwave

There is a very high likelihood of developing heat-related illness and heat stroke in people of all ages, and a significant health concern for vulnerable individuals such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.

"Avoid heat exposure and keep cool. Avoid dehydration," the IMD said.

The weather department has suggested drinking sufficient water and using ORS or homemade drinks such as lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water and buttermilk to stay hydrated.

Advertisement

Heatwave Conditions Intensify

The national capital on Tuesday witnessed a marginal drop in temperature as mercury dipped a few degrees compared to the previous days but remained three to five notches above normal for this time of the year.

Advertisement

The Met department said that extreme heat will continue to prevail in the lower hills of Himachal Pradesh, safe havens for tourists escaping the heat in the plains, during the period.

On Tuesday, mercury crossed the 45 degree Celsius-mark in swathes of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, impacting daily life.

Haryana's Sirsa was the hottest place in the country on Tuesday after recording a blistering 47.8 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, parts of Gujarat reeled from the deadly combination of high heat and humidity.

