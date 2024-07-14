sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:28 IST, July 14th 2024

Delhi Patient Murder: GTB Doctors Go On Indefinite Strike

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "a security review of all hospitals will be carried out and no negligence will be tolerated." A 32-year-old man was shot dead by a teenager inside a ward of the GTB Hospital here on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Patient Murder: GTB Doctors Go On Indefinite Strike | Image: PTI (Representational)
