Delhi Patient Murder: GTB Doctors Go On Indefinite Strike
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "a security review of all hospitals will be carried out and no negligence will be tolerated." A 32-year-old man was shot dead by a teenager inside a ward of the GTB Hospital here on Sunday.
Delhi Patient Murder: GTB Doctors Go On Indefinite Strike | Image: PTI (Representational)
