Advertisement

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Monday for the upcoming edition of Bharat Parv to be held at the Red Fort between January 23 and 31. The inaugural function of the Bharat Parv will be held on Tuesday and the festival will involve the setting up of food courts and handicraft stalls at the 15 August Park and Madhav Das Park. In addition to this, the festival will also feature a Republic Day tableaux, performances by Armed Forces bands, cultural performances from various states and Union Territories and pavilions of Central and state ministries.

According to the Delhi Police, the expectation is that a large number of people will attend the festival alongside several VIPs and VVIPs.

Advertisement

As such, an advisory has been issued for the general public advising them of traffic restrictions and diversions on several roads. Traffic is being diverted from Chatta Rail Crossing, Subhas Park T-point, Shanti Van Chowk and Delhi Gate. In addition to this, traffic restrictions/diversions may also be put in place on Netaji Subhas Marg from Chatta Rail Chowk to Delhi Gate and Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van crossing to the Subhas Park T-point.

In light of this, the general public has been advised to avoid these roads or stretches and commuters going to the New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations and ISBT have been requested to travel with sufficient time in hand to accommodate possible delays. For people travelling to the Red Fort for the Bharat Parv, the advisory urges them to make use of the Delhi Metro to reach the venue, with Lal Qila, Jama Masjid and Kashmere Gate being the closest metro stations.

Advertisement

For those preferring to use their vehicles, paid parking facilities have been prepared and members of the public have been strongly advised to avoid road-side parking as it may result in traffic hindrances.

Finally, the advisory has called on people to inform local police personnel in case they spot any unusual or suspicious objects or individuals during the festival days.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.