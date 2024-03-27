×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Delhi Police Arrest Bihar-Based Gangster Near Akshardham Flyover

The Delhi Police has arrested a Bihar-based gangster wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Crime
Delhi Police arrests Bihar-based gangster near Akshardham flyover | Image:pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a Bihar-based gangster wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Abhishek Kumar, who hails from Champaran in Bihar, was injured in the right leg during an exchange of fire with the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Pratiksha Godara said.

Advertisement

He said the police received information on March 24 that Kumar would come to meet his contact near the Akshardham flyover and get arms and ammunition. "A police team was deployed in the area and around 9.15 pm, a person was seen arriving on a motorcycle. He was asked to surrender. The accused attempted to flee and fired upon the police team," the DCP said.

In self-defence, the police team returned the fire, injuring the accused in his right leg, the police officer said, adding the accused was in contact with gangsters of Delhi-NCR to procure weapons. 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Urban Company

Top 20% of Urban Company

3 minutes ago
SRH

SRH smash IPL records

3 minutes ago
Bengaluru Police Arrest Techie For Stealing Laptops From PGs

Bengaluru Techie Laptop

3 minutes ago
Russia-Ukraine Conflict : Solution Cannot Be Found On Battlefield, Says EAM Jaishankar

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

5 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

farmer dies

8 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

8 minutes ago
Pets

Tips for New Pet Owners

10 minutes ago
Water Proof Makeup

Water Proof Make-Up

11 minutes ago
Pakistan To Perform DNA Testing On The Remains Of The Suicide Bomber Who Killed 5 Chinese Nationals

Pakistan

13 minutes ago
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleb

Ukraine

14 minutes ago
Mumbai street shopping

Street Shopping In Mumbai

15 minutes ago
BJP star campaigners for Jammu and Kashmir

BJP Star Campaigners

19 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam’s Accolade

19 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor

Crew's Inspiration

20 minutes ago
Crime

Delhi Police Nab Goon

21 minutes ago
Arijit Singh

Arijit’s Viral Holi Video

22 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat

Kriti’s Wedding Lehenga

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RJD Fields Bima Bharti From Purnea, Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Congress Lodges Complaint Against TMC's Yusuf Pathan For MCC Violation

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Opts Out of Lok Sabha Race

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. Students Chase Away 'Drunk' Teacher in Chhattisgarh with Slippers

    India News5 hours ago

  5. On X, Racists Blame Hindus for Baltimore Bridge's Collapse

    World6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo