Updated March 27th, 2024 at 21:24 IST
Delhi Police Arrest Bihar-Based Gangster Near Akshardham Flyover
The Delhi Police has arrested a Bihar-based gangster wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act, an official said.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a Bihar-based gangster wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act, an official said on Wednesday.
The accused, Abhishek Kumar, who hails from Champaran in Bihar, was injured in the right leg during an exchange of fire with the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Pratiksha Godara said.
Advertisement
He said the police received information on March 24 that Kumar would come to meet his contact near the Akshardham flyover and get arms and ammunition. "A police team was deployed in the area and around 9.15 pm, a person was seen arriving on a motorcycle. He was asked to surrender. The accused attempted to flee and fired upon the police team," the DCP said.
In self-defence, the police team returned the fire, injuring the accused in his right leg, the police officer said, adding the accused was in contact with gangsters of Delhi-NCR to procure weapons.
Advertisement
Published March 27th, 2024 at 21:24 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.