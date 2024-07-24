sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 15:44 IST, July 24th 2024

Delhi Police Arrests 1 in Hit-and-Run Case

The Delhi Police has arrested a man in a hit-and-run case, in which the accused's vehicle had allegedly hit a motorcycle, killing two people and seriously injuring two others, officials said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Police Arrests 1 in Hit-and-Run Case
Delhi Police Arrests 1 in Hit-and-Run Case | Image: Unsplash (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:44 IST, July 24th 2024