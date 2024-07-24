Published 15:44 IST, July 24th 2024
Delhi Police Arrests 1 in Hit-and-Run Case
The Delhi Police has arrested a man in a hit-and-run case, in which the accused's vehicle had allegedly hit a motorcycle, killing two people and seriously injuring two others, officials said on Wednesday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Police Arrests 1 in Hit-and-Run Case | Image: Unsplash (Representational)
15:44 IST, July 24th 2024