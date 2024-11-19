Published 14:29 IST, November 19th 2024
Delhi Police Arrests Chinese Man in Rs 100 Crore Online Stock Cyber Fraud
As per reports, these investments were directed to multiple bank accounts controlled by the fraudsters.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police Arrests Chinese Man in Rs 100 Crore Online Stock Cyber Fraud | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:29 IST, November 19th 2024