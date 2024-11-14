Published 00:48 IST, November 14th 2024
Delhi Police Arrests Man In Connection With Rs 2,000-crore Crypto Heist On WazirX
The accused is accused of facilitating the cyberattack by setting up a fake account used to breach WazirX's platform.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police Arrests Man In Connection With Rs 2,000-crore Crypto Heist On WazirX | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
00:48 IST, November 14th 2024