Advertisement

Delhi: Amid the ongoing diplomatic fallout between India and Maldives, Delhi Police on Tuesday provided some comic relief by posting a cryptic message against the island-nation. In a veiled dig, the Delhi Police asked Indians to choose Lakshadweep over Maldives. Delhi Police posted a picture on Twitter reading, "Don't drive stressed. Get proper sleep. Take a break. Visit Lakshadweep." However, Delhi police, playing with words, posted a cryptic tweet saying, "huMarA isLanD Is loVEly & exquiSite". Reading between the lines, the police has carefully capitalised the letters M,A,L,D,I,V,E.

A huge diplomatic row broke out after the now-suspended Deputy Prime Minister Mariyam Shiuna called PM Modi “puppet of Israel and clown” last Friday. Soon after several Maldivian ministers and officials followed suit, downplaying PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit and promoting Maldives.

