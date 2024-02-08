English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Delhi Police ask Indians to choose Lakshadweep over Maldives in cryptic tweet

A huge diplomatic row broke out after the now-suspended Deputy Prime Minister Mariyam Shiuna called PM Modi “puppet of Israel and clown” last Friday.

Digital Desk
Beaches of Lakshadweep
Beaches of Lakshadweep | Image:Unsplash
Delhi: Amid the ongoing diplomatic fallout between India and Maldives, Delhi Police on Tuesday provided some comic relief by posting a cryptic message against the island-nation. In a veiled dig, the Delhi Police asked Indians to choose Lakshadweep over Maldives. Delhi Police posted a picture on Twitter reading, "Don't drive stressed. Get proper sleep. Take a break. Visit Lakshadweep." However, Delhi police, playing with words, posted a cryptic tweet saying, "huMarA isLanD Is loVEly & exquiSite". Reading between the lines, the police has carefully capitalised the letters M,A,L,D,I,V,E.

A huge diplomatic row broke out after the now-suspended Deputy Prime Minister Mariyam Shiuna called PM Modi “puppet of Israel and clown” last Friday. Soon after several Maldivian ministers and officials followed suit, downplaying PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit and promoting Maldives. 
 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

