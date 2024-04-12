×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 26th, 2023 at 11:27 IST

Delhi Police busts cartels of wholesale drug sellers, seizes over 300 kg of cannabis

The Delhi police busted cartels of wholesale drug sellers, arrested several individuals, and seized over 300 kg of marijuana in a crackdown on drug peddlers.

Reported by: Simran Singh
aats
Delhi Police busts cartels of wholesale drug sellers, seizes over 300 kg of cannabis. (Image: Unsplash/Representative) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Delhi police busted cartels of wholesale drug sellers, arrested several individuals, and seized over 300 kg of marijuana in a crackdown on drug peddlers, following multiple raids in different locations of the national capital.

The first raid was conducted at Burf Khana Chowk Subzi Mandi, Delhi; the second raid was conducted at Shakurpur Village; and the third raid was conducted at Dr. Bhimrao Basti, Khajoor Wali Gali, Ghonda Village. The police seized 1.20 kg of Ganga, 125 kg of Ganja, and 165 kg of Ganja, respectively, from the three raids along with an auto rickshaw.

The four accused have been identified as 25-year-old Sonu Kumar, a resident of Bihar; 23-year-old Vivek Kumar, a resident of Patna, Bihar; 52-year-old Mehboob Ali, a resident of Gautam Vihar, Delhi; and 24-year-old Jitender Kumar, a resident of Raghav Pur, Bihar.

Investigation is underway.

Similar crackdowns accross the nation

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Indore zone seized drugs at a cement factory located in Manawar in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, March 25, and destroyed around 1100 kg of different types of drugs, an official said.

Zonal Director of NCB, Indore Zone, Brijendra Choudhary said, "Today (March 24), an action to destroy drugs was organised across the country under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In this sequence, about 1100 kg of drugs were disposed of by the Indore NCB Zonal Unit, which includes heroin, ganja, alprazolam, and other drugs."

NCB Kochi zone also destroyed 337 kgs of Heroin and 3.5 kgs of Hashish Oil, on Friday March 25.

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police detained three drug dealers and seized drugs worth Rs 10 crore as part of a major crackdown on the drug racket on Monday, March 21.

