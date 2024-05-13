'No Complaint Received': Delhi Police's First Statement on Swati Maliwal's Alleged Assault

Advertisement

New Delhi: 'AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal came to the Civil Lines police station and left without giving any complaints', DCP (North) Manoj Meena told reporters on Monday. For the unversed, Maliwal claimed that she was assaulted by Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday morning. She has accused Bibhav of beating her at the CM's residence.

Swati Maliwal Alleges Assault at CM's Residence: Delhi Police's First Statement

“We received a PCR call at 9:34 AM wherein the caller said that she had been assaulted inside the CM residence. Accordingly, local police responded to the call, and SHO and the local police reached the spot. After some time, MP Swati Maliwal came to the police station civil lines. She left the police station without giving any complaint. In this matter, no complaint has been received till now”, DCP (North) Manoj Meena told reporters.

Swati Maliwal Alleges Assault By Kejriwal's Close Aide: A Sequence of Events

At 9:15, Swati Maliwal placed the first PCR call from the Chief Minister's residence. Following this, a second call was made at 9:30, during which Swati detailed being assaulted, explicitly mentioning Bibhav.

This second call was in regard to Swati alleging that her Personal Assistant (PA) had assaulted her. Subsequently, Swati left for the police station. Upon suggestion to acquire a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report, she declined, mentioning she would revisit the matter later.

'Swati Maliwal Cried Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Home'

Local residents have claimed that they had witnessed the AAP MP crying outside the CM's home. Speaking on condition of anonymity, residents said that they saw the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief crying for nearly 10-15 minutes outside the Chief Minister’s house in Civil Lines.

She levelled allegations against Bibhav Kumar, an aide to CM Kejriwal. She accused him of misbehaving with her. Following this Maliwal made two calls to the PCR which led to the police coming to the residence of the Delhi CM.