Delhi Police Detain 12 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants in South East Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police detained 12 illegal Bangladeshi migrants from various areas of South East Delhi, including Nizamuddin, Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, and Sarita Vihar, as the operation intensified in the national capital against illegal immigrants. According to DCP Ravi Kumar Singh, many of those detained lacked identity documents, and some had been living in India for an extended period.

The police investigation has so far covered around 1,200 people connected to these illegal immigration activities. Authorities are continuing their efforts to identify and detain individuals involved in similar activities, with further investigation and verification planned.