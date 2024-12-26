Delhi Police Files FIR Over Forged Voter Applications

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against individuals accused of submitting voter registration applications using forged documents. The case was registered following a directive from an election officer who alerted the police about the alleged forgery.

"Shaheen Bagh PS has registered a case u/s BNS 336 - forgery for the purpose of cheating and 340 BNS - using forged documents as genuine; following a complaint received from the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of AC-52 (Okhla). The complaint highlights serious instances of forgery in voter ID card applications, where fake documents were submitted by four individuals for the purpose of new voter registration and address shifting. The investigation is ongoing to identify the accused individuals and any possible accomplices or networks involved in these fraudulent activities", Delhi Police said in a statement.