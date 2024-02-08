Advertisement

Amid the Republic Day parade rehearsals, the Delhi Police issued an advisory on Friday regarding four days of restricted traffic near the India Gate in central Delhi to facilitate smooth traffic movement, according to officials.

On Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, traffic on Kartavya Path will be prohibited as rehearsals for the Republic Day parade take place. The march would begin at Vijay Chowk and terminate at the India Gate.

"The advisory stated that there will be restrictions on traffic movement at Kartavyapath-Rafi Mar Crossing, Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing, Kartavyapath-Man Singh Road Crossing, and Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon from 7 am to 12 pm on these gates to ensure the smooth movement of the procession on Kartavyapath.

Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, it added.

At the time of rehearsal, there will also be heavy traffic on Man Singh Road, Janpath, Maulana Azad Road, the Rail Bhawan roundabout, Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Place roundabout, Sunheri Masjid roundabout, Rafi Marg, MLNP roundabout, MLNM, Q Point, C-Hexagon, Jaswant Singh roundabout, and Ashoka Road.

It is expected of drivers to abide by traffic laws and obey traffic police officers' instructions. To prevent inconvenience, people are also asked to organize their travel, it stated.

