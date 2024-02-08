Advertisement

In a bid to promote road safety and emphasize the importance of staying in designated lanes, the Delhi Police took to their official Twitter account on January 11, 2024.

Delhi Police's official Twitter account shared a video capturing a real-life incident illustrating the dangers of not driving in designated lanes. The tweet encourages viewers to prioritize road safety and adhere to traffic rules for the well-being of all road users.

The video footage reveals a shocking collision between two boats, serving as a metaphor for what can happen when vehicles deviate from their designated lanes. The impact of the collision underscores the potential dangers and chaos that can arise when drivers fail to follow traffic regulations.

Alongside the video, the Delhi Police issued a clear call to action, urging citizens to drive responsibly, stay in their lanes, and contribute to creating safer road environments. The tweet includes relevant hashtags and links to additional resources on road safety.

Drive in your lane or you may end up like this#Roadsafety #DriveinLane pic.twitter.com/KiHR5rjLPw — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 11, 2024

The video quickly went viral on platform X, amassing over 12,000 views within a short span. The widespread sharing and engagement highlight the public's concern for road safety and the effectiveness of using impactful visuals to convey the message.