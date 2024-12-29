Delhi Police Nabs Murder Convict Absconding For Over 2 years

New Delhi: A 46-year-old murder convict who jumped parole during the COVID pandemic was apprehended from Mumbai, police here said on Sunday.

Ajay Kumar Tripathi was found working in the metro city's Ghatkopar area with a food app as a delivery executive.

He was serving a life sentence for killing a boy he had kidnapped from northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area.

"Tripathi was convicted of kidnapping and murdering a child in 2000 in Delhi. He was serving a life sentence when he was granted parole on July 23, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic," a police officer said.

On September 19, 2021, when his parole ended, Tripathi did not return.

Police discovered that he had changed his identity to Akshay Kumar and moved to Mumbai with his three-year-old son.

"This was not his first instance of absconding. In 2010 also, he jumped parole and evaded arrest for five years," the officer said.

To track him down this time, police collected information from his previous addresses, jail records, and visitors and found Tripathi had moved to the Maharashtra capital.

"A team camped in Mumbai, verified local delivery personnel, and traced Tripathi to Gautam Nagar in Chembur. He was apprehended on December 28," the officer said.

Tripathi, originally from Agra, holds a graduate degree and worked as a storekeeper when he kidnapped the boy.