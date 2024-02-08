Delhi Police on Alert in Communally Sensitive Areas Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a recent notification issued this February, all police stations within the Delhi Police jurisdiction have been urged to maintain a high level of alertness and vigilance in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha Assembly Elections.

There's a heightened emphasis on monitoring the activities of individuals with a history of involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots and significant protests, such as the anti-CAA/NRC demonstrations.

In an advisory dated February 2, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) across all districts, as well as those responsible for traffic, railways, and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), have been directed to take proactive measures in areas deemed 'communally sensitive'. Special attention is to be paid to locations where past riots or NRC protests occurred, including areas like Seelampur, Jafrabad, and several others.

To pre-empt any potential communal unrest, particularly in light of recent events such as the consecration at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Gyanvapi prayer order, and the Mathura’s Shahi Idgah issue, all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to compile a list of individuals who may pose a threat to peace and harmony.

Areas like Mustafabad, Bhajanpura, Dayalpur, Jahangirpuri, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia, and Batla House are identified as sensitive zones within the capital.

Under the special operational framework devised by the Delhi Police, intensified patrolling activities, including checkpoint inspections and enhanced surveillance based on local intelligence inputs, are being implemented.

Furthermore, a roster has been created listing individuals recently released from incarceration, with this information disseminated to local police stations. Orders have been issued to closely monitor these individuals to prevent any disturbances in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha polls, with immediate detention for any involvement in unlawful activities.

Additionally, the Delhi Police is closely monitoring individuals on parole, given recent incidents where notorious gangsters were fatally shot in Delhi-NCR, raising concerns of potential gang-related violence.

