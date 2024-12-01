Delhi Police Probe Into Kidnapping Case Unearths Drug Racket; 6 Held, 52 Kg Cannabis Seized

New Delhi: Probing the alleged abduction of two brothers shortly after they arrived from Nagaland, the Delhi Police busted a drug racket leading to the arrest of six men, including the duo, and a seizure of 52 kg of cannabis, an official said on Sunday.

On November 29, a complaint was lodged at the Neb Sarai Police Station by one Atoka, a resident of Sunlight Colony in Delhi, who claimed that his younger brothers -- Vivika Yeptho, 21, and Buvito K Aye, 19, had been kidnapped after they landed in the city from Nagaland.

"Atoka said the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 22 lakh for their release," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in a statement.

A police officer disguised as a bike taxi driver took Atoka to the designated drop-off point in Rajpur Khurd. Simultaneously, a tactical team raided the location, rescuing Yeptho and Aye and apprehending three suspects -- Abhishek Kumar, Amit Pathak, and Karan Kumar, he said.

"A search of the premises led to the recovery of 3 kg of cannabis, raising suspicions about a deeper criminal nexus. The interrogation of the suspects revealed a shocking twist -- the so-called victims, Vivika and Buvito, along with their elder brother Hitoka Ayemi, were active participants in a drug trafficking operation," said the officer.

The brothers had procured the cannabis from Guwahati in Assam and transported it to Delhi for distribution. Police took Yeptho and Aye in custody while Ayemi was arrested from his residence in Ashram in south Delhi.

A search of the premises resulted in the recovery of an additional 49 kg of cannabis concealed in three trolley bags, police said.