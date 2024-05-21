Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the senior leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the massive demonstration in Central Delhi without permission. Sources claimed that on Monday a case was registered by the Delhi police over the protest, which led to massive traffic snarl in the national capital.

Confirming the registration of the case, a senior police official of the Delhi Police stated that the FIR has been lodged under section 188 of the IPC. The police are now taking legal action into the matter.

Notably, the AAP leaders under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had staged a massive protest on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg with a demand of marching towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Headquarters. The AAP leaders, however, had not sought permission to hold the protest from the Delhi Police.

In a sudden announcement, Arvind Kejriwal, a day before yesterday, had stated that the Aam Aadmi Party leaders will protest in front of the BJP Headquarters in Delhi against the legal action being taken against AAP leaders in various cases.

Meanwhile, a day after the protest, the Delhi Police have registered a case and initiated further legal action.

