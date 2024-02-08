Advertisement

New Delhi: A scam of duping Indian and Nepali citizens on the pretext of providing foreign jobs and visas has emerged after the Delhi Crime Branch has registered a case based on the complaint given by the US Embassy.

As per the information available, The US Embassy Investigator Assistant Regional Security Officer Eric C Molitors had given the complaint to the Delhi Police Crime Branch. Based on a complaint filed by the US Embassy, a case was registered in this case. The FIR has disclosed instances where numerous Indian and Nepalese citizens are purportedly involved in potential fraud schemes.

Advertisement

“I am writing to inform you about a major scam operation which is suspected to have victimised Indian citizens as well as Nepali citizens living in India and Nepal. It has come to the Embassy's attention that several individuals have been lured into a potentially fraudulent scheme by promising non-existent job opportunities in different countries," read the statement in the complaint letter.

According to sources, in October last year, the US Embassy had received Nepali passports in the names of Ahmadullah Khan Mohammad, Aarti from Chandigarh, Jayantilal Parsottam Rathod of Gujarat, Ajay Kumar Kurmi Choudhary and Prem Kumar Dhawal. However, there was no record of a US visa application in that name. Upon contacting these individuals, it was revealed that these individuals were allegedly going to Canada and Poland to work as food packers for an American company. The US Embassy had received passports of these people.

Advertisement

Giving out details of how the scam was unleashed, the officer said that on October 26 last year, the US Embassy in New Delhi received an Indian passport in the name of Ahmadullah Khan Mohammad, with no record of a US visa application with this identity.

‘Upon checking the receipt of this passport, my office contacted Ahmadullah to find out why the man had sent his passport to the US Embassy. It was reported that the man had sent his passport to the US Embassy because he was reportedly going to Canada to work as a food packer for an American company. The agent informed him that a person at the US Embassy would process his Canada work visa. On October 16, 2023, the US Embassy in New Delhi received an Indian passport in the name of Aarti, a resident of Chandigarh, with no record of a US visa application with this identity. After checking the receipt of this passport, the Embassy contacted Aarti to find out why the woman had sent her passport to the US Embassy. It was told that the woman sent her passport to the American Embassy because she was going to Canada to work as a food packer in an American company. And the agent informed them that a person at the US Embassy would complete the visa process for them to travel to Canada,’ said the officer who lodged the complaint.

Advertisement

Citing another similar case, the officer revealed that on October 13, last year, the US Embassy in New Delhi received another Nepali passport in the name of Prem Kumar Dhawal, with no record of a US visa applicant with this identity. After receiving this passport, the Embassy contacted the person to find out why the person sent his passport to the US Embassy.

It was reported that the man had sent his passport to the US Embassy because he was going to work as a food packer for an American company in Poland, and the agent informed him that a person at the US Embassy was waiting to grant him his Polish work visa.

Advertisement

As per the details available, The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has registered a case under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case is being investigated.