Delhi Police registers case after video shows man running over dog with SUV
Police have registered a case after a car driver allegedly drove his vehicle over a dog in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said on Friday.
BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared a video of the alleged incident on social media.
The video purports to show the dog sitting on the road as a black SUV runs its front wheel over it. The video also shows the dog, writhing in pain, unable to lift itself.
A case under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered at Vikaspuri police station and an investigation taken up, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.
Published July 7th, 2023 at 12:23 IST