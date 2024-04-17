Advertisement

Police have registered a case after a car driver allegedly drove his vehicle over a dog in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said on Friday.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared a video of the alleged incident on social media.

The video purports to show the dog sitting on the road as a black SUV runs its front wheel over it. The video also shows the dog, writhing in pain, unable to lift itself.

A case under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered at Vikaspuri police station and an investigation taken up, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.