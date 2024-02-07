Delhi Police Releases Traffic Advisory, Internet Links It To Poonam Pandey

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police released a traffic safety advisory asking the drivers to wear helmet and seat belt while travelling. However, the satirical post gained the attention of the netizens who are now linking it to Poonam Pandey's fake death announcement.

The post shared by Delhi Police, actually written in Hindi, drew comparisons between the resilience of fictional and real figures renowned for their remarkable comebacks from seemingly fatal situations. “You are not an Undertaker, Mihir Virani, or a special case who will come alive again. Therefore, always wear a helmet and seat belt,” said the safety advisory shared by the Delhi Police on social media platforms.

While both WWE star Undertaker and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Mihir Virani are famous for resurrections from situation which resembled death, netizens think that the special case reflects to Poonam Pandey who recently faked her demise.

Through a social media post, actor-model Poonam Pandey's manager claimed that she had succumbed to cervical cancer on Friday. After which the actor confirmed that she was alive through a video statement and said that the intention was to create awareness about cervical cancer.

Poonam Pandey shared a video on Instagram saying, “I’m alive. I didn’t die of cervical cancer,” leaving users shocked. “I am here to tell you that, unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is preventable. All you have to do is, you have to get your tests done and you have to get HPV vaccine,” said the actress in her Instagram video.

“My intention was to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about, which is cervical cancer. Yes, I faked my demise, extreme, I know, but suddenly all of us are talking about cervical cancer, aren’t we?” said Poonam Pandey. Speculations were rife about Poonam being alive after her team went incommunicado post announcement on Friday. No news on funeral too sparked the conspiracy theories floating around.

Poonam Pandey has been the controversy queen and is often trolled for her bold appearances. This time too, the internet users criticised Poonam’s way of ‘spreading awareness’

