Seizure by Delhi police was in response to reckless driving and dangerous stunts | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Delhi: Police at PS Rajouri Garden seized an SUV after the owner removed its number plate to hide its identity, as per media reports.

This was in response to reckless driving and dangerous stunts reported by Resident Welfare Association (RWA) in Rajouri Garden along Najafgarh Road, reports added. Further a complaint has already led to the registration of an FIR under IPC section 279 and investigations are ongoing to catch the individual responsible.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi Police team at PS Rajouri Garden has seized an SUV despite the owner's attempts to conceal the vehicle's identity by removing its number plate, for reckless driving and dangerous stunts along Najafgarh Road - Rajouri Garden.



A complaint by RWA Rajouri Garden was… pic.twitter.com/Gh04Bh2wH4 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024