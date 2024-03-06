Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:56 IST
Delhi Police Seizes SUV After Man's Reckless Driving Without Number Plate in Rajouri Goes Viral
The seizure of the fortuner by Delhi police was in response to reckless driving and dangerous stunts reported by RWA along Najafgarh Road, reports said .
Delhi: Police at PS Rajouri Garden seized an SUV after the owner removed its number plate to hide its identity, as per media reports.
This was in response to reckless driving and dangerous stunts reported by Resident Welfare Association (RWA) in Rajouri Garden along Najafgarh Road, reports added. Further a complaint has already led to the registration of an FIR under IPC section 279 and investigations are ongoing to catch the individual responsible.
