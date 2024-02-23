Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 23:11 IST

Delhi Police Shares Safety Message with a Twist: "Maintain Your Speed Like This Genius"

Delhi Police shares video of toddler skateboarding, promoting safe driving: 'Maintain speed like this genius.' 21K views.

Garvit Parashar
Delhi Police Shares Safety Message
Delhi Police Shares Safety Message | Image:X @DelhiPolice
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Delhi Police stays active on social media handles and always shares the importance of safety and security with some creative messages. And now again, they have shared a video featuring a “little champ” on social media platform X. In this video, a toddler is riding a skateboard effortlessly on the streets. 

Delhi police gave the message of speed control and how to drive safely, just like this kid. The video shares the message “Keep your speed in control like this little champ.” at the end. 

The video was shared with a caption that says, “Maintain your speed like this genius. Balanced, Focused, & Controlled.”

The video has garnered 21,000 views on X and a number of comments. 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 23:11 IST

