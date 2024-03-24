×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 18:28 IST

Delhi Police should ensure safety of assets created for G20 Summit: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that for such events, proper planning has to be done so that people are not inconvenienced.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj
Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (Image: PTI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday stressed that the city police should safeguard assets created and upgraded for the G20 Summit and ensure these are not stolen or damaged after the key meeting.

In a telephonic interview to PTI, the senior AAP leader said that for such events, proper planning has to be done so that people are not inconvenienced.

"It is good that such events are being held in Delhi. But there is a caveat. For the last 10 days, people are facing traffic jams. If you want the support of people for such events, it has to be ensured that they are not inconvenienced. There should be proper planning by Delhi Police and its traffic unit for it," he said.

Bharadwaj said that Delhi Police has to ensure strict action against those who steal or tamper with the assets that have been created in Delhi for the summit.

In the run-up to the summit, there has been a controversy over allocation of funds for the beautification of Delhi.

Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did nothing for Delhi's development in its nine-year rule and it was the Centre that bore almost all the expenses for G20 Summit preparations in the city.

Responding to the charge, Bharadwaj claimed, "I can say with responsibility that the Centre did not provide any fund. I have a file in which the chief secretary himself wrote that all departments have to spend their own money. Manish Sisodia (former deputy chief minister) had written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for funds for the summit. There was no response from the Centre." The senior leader also accused the Centre of "step-motherly" treatment and stressed that it was Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who directed that the work should not be stopped.

Talking about the preparations in case there is heavy rains, Bharadwaj, who also holds the flood and irrigation portfolio, said, "Even if it rains in Delhi for three days, there will be no flooding." This monsoon, several parts of the national capital witnessed flooding.

Bharadwaj, who also holds the health portfolio, stressed that they are fully prepared for any kind of medical emergency during the G20 Summit.

"There are doctors who will be deployed 24X7 at hotels. Advanced life support ambulances will accompany carcades. Ambulances have also been deployed at strategic locations," he said.

The G20 Summit will be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan. It will be attended by a host of world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2023 at 18:28 IST

Arvind KejriwalNirmala Sitharaman

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Breaking News

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

a minute ago
Holika Dahan 2024: Check Date And Time

Holika Dahan 2024

2 minutes ago
Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Celebs At Iftar Party

2 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

2 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana On Politics

4 minutes ago
2 Minor Siblings Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh, 5 Family Member Hospitalised

2 Minor Siblings Dead

6 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

6 minutes ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer On IKWYDLS

8 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

8 minutes ago
Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore On Divorce

9 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna

Most-Paid South Actress

10 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Unique Roles

10 minutes ago
Former President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Solih Advises Diplomacy

12 minutes ago
Fukrey Team

Fukrey Cast Reunion

15 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for the most international goals scored for India with 93 goals in 145 appearances, maintaining an impressive ratio of 0.64.

Chhetri felicitated

16 minutes ago
Why won't Kejriwal step down?

Kejriwal in ED custody

19 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

20 minutes ago
Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi 2024: Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Eyes

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  2. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 10 hours ago

  3. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo