Updated January 30th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

Delhi Police Nab Man For Killing Friend Forcing Him For Unnatural Sex

A man named Rajesh, allegedly murdered his friend Pramod Kumar Shukla after allegedly enduring pressure for unnatural sex.

Aaquil Jameel
Woman kills her husband in Nagpur.
A woman killed her husband over drinking habits in Maharashtra's Nagpur. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A disturbing murder case unfolded in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, revealing a grim tale of betrayal. The accused, Rajesh, allegedly murdered his friend Pramod Kumar Shukla after allegedly enduring pressure for unnatural sex. 

The incident came to light when a caller reported a body at an isolated spot in DDA Park, Mori Gate, with severe facial injuries. Upon reaching the crime scene, the police found an unconscious body surrounded by blood. 

Despite extensive efforts, Pramod was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The investigation commenced with over 50 CCTV cameras near the crime scene, leading to no breakthrough. Interrogations of multiple individuals helped identify the victim as Pramod Kumar Shukla.

The police traced Rajesh through the IMEI number of the deceased's phone. Witnesses revealed that Pramod was last seen with Rajesh, prompting a thorough investigation. The duo, identified as friends, engaged in an argument, after which Rajesh left the area. Subsequent efforts led to Rajesh's apprehension in Patna on January 26.

During questioning, Rajesh confessed to the crime, claiming Pramod forced him into unnatural sex, leading to his distress and eventual drastic action.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manoj Kumar Meena, detailed the crime, stating that the murder occurred in DDA Park, Mori Gate, during late hours. 

Allegedly, Pramod's insistence on unnatural acts led to a heated argument, culminating in the heinous act. Rajesh, in an attempt to evade arrest, even sold the victim's mobile phone and traveled to Amritsar.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

