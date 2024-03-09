×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

Delhi Police Takes Action Against Cop Seen in Inderlok Viral Video, Condemns Incident

"We condemn the Inderlok incident. Strict instructions have been given to all police personnel in light of this incident", Delhi Police Official said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Strict instructions have been given to all police personnel in light of this incident, DCP, North East Delhi said.
Strict instructions have been given to all police personnel in light of this incident, DCP, North East Delhi said. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Police strongly condemned the recent incident that occurred in Inderlok, where a police officer was recorded in a viral video allegedly beating individuals who were offering prayers on a road. In response to this, the police released a statement expressing regret over the incident and added that it is important to maintain communal harmony. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for North East Delhi said, "The people of North-East district have always supported the police in maintaining law and order. We condemn the Inderlok incident. Strict instructions have been given to all police personnel in light of this incident." 

Furthermore, the DCP urged the public to ignore rumours and remain united in promoting communal harmony.

Advertisement

"Action has been taken against the police officer seen in the viral video. The police post in charge has also been suspended. Strict disciplinary action is being taken. The situation in the area is normal," the DCP, North, added.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, a video surfaced online showing a police officer confronting men who were ‘praying’ on the road, leading to a scuffle between the officer and locals. The incident sparked outrage and concern among the public. 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

12 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

14 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

16 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

16 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

17 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

17 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Lottery King Martin's Son-In-Law Adhav Arjun

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi's Viksit Push in Northeast: Projects Worth Rs 55,600cr Unveiled

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Apple relents in Epic feud, allows Fortnite return in EU after regulator

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. RCB legend Virat Kohli reveals profound adoration for the IPL

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. Shein braces for stricter EU online content regulations as user base sur

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo