New Delhi: Police strongly condemned the recent incident that occurred in Inderlok, where a police officer was recorded in a viral video allegedly beating individuals who were offering prayers on a road. In response to this, the police released a statement expressing regret over the incident and added that it is important to maintain communal harmony. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for North East Delhi said, "The people of North-East district have always supported the police in maintaining law and order. We condemn the Inderlok incident. Strict instructions have been given to all police personnel in light of this incident."

Furthermore, the DCP urged the public to ignore rumours and remain united in promoting communal harmony.

"Action has been taken against the police officer seen in the viral video. The police post in charge has also been suspended. Strict disciplinary action is being taken. The situation in the area is normal," the DCP, North, added.

Earlier this week, a video surfaced online showing a police officer confronting men who were ‘praying’ on the road, leading to a scuffle between the officer and locals. The incident sparked outrage and concern among the public.