×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Delhi Police to Take Stringent Action on Drunken Driving, Red-Light Jumping on Holi

In view of Holi festivity, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Saturday, stating that special teams will be deployed at major road intersections.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police to Take Stringent Action on Drunken Driving, Red-Light Jumping on Holi
Delhi Police to Take Stringent Action on Drunken Driving, Red-Light Jumping on Holi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In view of Holi festivity, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Saturday, stating that special teams will be deployed at major road intersections to check drunken driving and red-light jumping.

According to the advisory, the traffic police has made stringent arrangements to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists on the roads and check incidents of drunken driving, over-speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, dangerous driving, red-light jumping, triple riding, driving by minors, riding two-wheelers without a helmet, performing stunts on two-wheelers etc.

Advertisement

"Special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections, drinking points and vulnerable points for the Holi celebrations to detect and prosecute traffic violations. These special traffic police checking teams will be stationed on various roads and strategic locations/intersections all over Delhi, along with PCR vans and local police teams, to check drunken driving, red-light jumping etc.," the advisory stated.

In accordance of the Supreme Court committee direction on road safety, in cases of drunken driving, red-light jumping, using a mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over-speeding, the licence will be seized and liable for suspension for a minimum period of three months, it said.

Advertisement

Action shall also be initiated against the owners whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors or unauthorised persons, performing stunts, driving without a licence etc., the advisory stated.

"The general public is advised to obey traffic rules, specifically not to drink and drive, observe the prescribed speed limits, obey traffic signals, not to indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles, two-wheeler riders and pillion riders should wear helmets and avoid triple riding, not to indulge in reckless, dangerous or zig-zag driving, not to allow minors or unauthorised persons to drive your vehicle, not to indulge in performing stunts on two-wheelers and celebrate Holi indoors, not in public places or roads," the advisory added.

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JDU LS Polls LIST

a few seconds ago
Two bears attacked farmers working in cashew plantations near Gaduru and Deppuru villages of Srikakulam district today morning.

Andhra Bear AttacK

2 minutes ago
Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging Markets

6 minutes ago
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.

Mining industry's demand

7 minutes ago
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Group travel

Tips For Solo Travellers

9 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

11 minutes ago
Telegram

Spain's High Court orders

15 minutes ago
Herbal tea

Different Types Of Tea

18 minutes ago
Lufthansa

ITA Airways-Lufthansa

18 minutes ago
UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel

Bareilly Hotel Firing

19 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya's 2nd Telugu Film

20 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Market cap falls

22 minutes ago
Johnson Controls

HVAC acquisition race

22 minutes ago
Bosch

Bosch, Samsung compete fo

22 minutes ago
Tabu

BTS Pic From Crew Set

23 minutes ago
RKS Bhadauria

Who is RKS Bhadauria?

24 minutes ago
The four men wear black baseball caps and as they point to the sky in a gesture relating to belief in one god

ISIS-K Shares Selfie

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Railway Mega Block on Sunday, Mar 24 on Central and Harbour Lines

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' Revealed

    World13 hours ago

  4. Facts About The Goat Life: Prithviraj's Weight Loss To Massive Budget

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo