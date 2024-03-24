Advertisement

New Delhi: In view of Holi festivity, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Saturday, stating that special teams will be deployed at major road intersections to check drunken driving and red-light jumping.

According to the advisory, the traffic police has made stringent arrangements to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists on the roads and check incidents of drunken driving, over-speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, dangerous driving, red-light jumping, triple riding, driving by minors, riding two-wheelers without a helmet, performing stunts on two-wheelers etc.

Advertisement

"Special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections, drinking points and vulnerable points for the Holi celebrations to detect and prosecute traffic violations. These special traffic police checking teams will be stationed on various roads and strategic locations/intersections all over Delhi, along with PCR vans and local police teams, to check drunken driving, red-light jumping etc.," the advisory stated.

In accordance of the Supreme Court committee direction on road safety, in cases of drunken driving, red-light jumping, using a mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over-speeding, the licence will be seized and liable for suspension for a minimum period of three months, it said.

Advertisement

Action shall also be initiated against the owners whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors or unauthorised persons, performing stunts, driving without a licence etc., the advisory stated.

"The general public is advised to obey traffic rules, specifically not to drink and drive, observe the prescribed speed limits, obey traffic signals, not to indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles, two-wheeler riders and pillion riders should wear helmets and avoid triple riding, not to indulge in reckless, dangerous or zig-zag driving, not to allow minors or unauthorised persons to drive your vehicle, not to indulge in performing stunts on two-wheelers and celebrate Holi indoors, not in public places or roads," the advisory added.

Advertisement



