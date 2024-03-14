×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Delhi Police Traces 70-Years-Old Korean National Who Went Missing For One Month

During the search operation over 250 CCTV cameras were scanned, and local intelligence was involved to trace the missing Korean national

Reported by: Piyush Ohrie
Missing For Over 1 Month, Korean National Traced By Delhi Police
Missing For Over 1 Month, Korean National Traced By Delhi Police | Image:Republic
Missing Korean National in New Delhi: A 70-year-old South Korean national identified as Kim Gap Ja who has been missing since February 10 was traced by Delhi Police, on Thursday morning. 

The Delhi Police acted swiftly after a complaint was registered on the disappearance of the 70-year-old woman by the embassy of the Republic of Korea. As per the Delhi Police, the family of the Korean national approached the embassy which in turn approached the Delhi Police.

To deal with ample challenges in tracing the missing Korean national, the Delhi police were given only a single picture of the woman. To make the matter more complicated and challenging, the embassy allegedly approached the enforcement officials after more than a month had passed since the disappearance of the senior national of Korea.

Speaking to Republic Digital Usha Rangnani DCP ( Airports) said," We were approached by the Korean embassy who detailed us about the missing case. The department took cognizance of the sensitivity of the case and subsequently, a team was formed to find the Korean national. There were a lot of challenges but effective use of technical and local intelligence led us to find the woman."

Sources in Delhi Police also mentioned to Republic Digital that the Korean National was also senile which had added to the challenge. Following the complaint that was registered on March 11,  there were over 250 CCTV cameras that were scanned by law enforcement officials. During the intensive search, while putting the pieces together, the search team found that the 70-year-old had used the airport express line of Delhi Metro on February 20. Upon further search, the team discovered that the Korean National then alighted at New Delhi Railway Station.

Acting on the inputs and research, the search team questioned the taxi drivers and auto-rickshaw drivers in this regard. The team got a breakthrough when some of the auto-rickshaw drivers at New Delhi Metro Station recognised the woman and said that occasionally she used the services of auto-rickshaws in the National Capital. 

Swung in action, in a swift extended search combined with the help of local intelligence the team of Delhi Police found the missing Korean national. According to an official, the senior citizen and a foreign national had turned into a vagabond and was reportedly wandering when she was helped with food and clothing by social organisations who clothed her and gave her shelter along with food. 

.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

