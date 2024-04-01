Delhi Police Warn of Traffic on Jail Road Due To AAP Protest Today

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Police, on Monday, issued an alert stating traffic would be 'affected on Jail Road in the carriageway from Delhi Cantt towards Tilak Nagar due to a demonstration.'

In a post on X, Delhi Police, stated, “Traffic Alert. Traffic is affected on Jail Road in the carriageway from Delhi Cantt towards Tilak Nagar due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch.”

Traffic is affected on Jail Road in the carriageway from Delhi Cantt towards Tilak Nagar due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 1, 2024

The alert came in the wake of a protest staged by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Delhi. Sharing a video of the protest, ANI stated, “Delhi: AAP workers hold protest outside Tihar Jail over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, earlier today. According to Prison sources, Arvind Kejriwal is to be lodged in Jail Number 2 of Tihar Jail.”

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP workers hold protest outside Tihar Jail over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, earlier today.



According to Prison sources, Arvind Kejriwal is to be lodged in Jail Number 2 of Tihar Jail. pic.twitter.com/adB40gFVve — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

The protest erupted outside Tihar Jail ahead of the arrival of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was sent by a court here to judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Scores of AAP workers, carrying party flags and wearing T-shirts with 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' printed on them, gathered outside the jail entrance. Kejriwal is likely to be lodged in Jail Number 2.

A senior police officer said that they have stepped up the security arrangements outside Tihar Jail to maintain law and order. "No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation," the officer said.

Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate custody came to an end. The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative".

The federal probe agency arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the liquor policy case.

The next day, Special Judge Baweja remanded him in the custody of the ED till March 28. Following this, the court allowed the ED's plea requesting an extension of his custodial interrogation by four days till April 1.

(with PTI inputs)

