Published 11:35 IST, November 18th 2024
Delhi Pollution: 5 Flights Diverted at IGI Airport Due to Low Visibility Amid Rising AQI Levels
Amid rising AQI levels, five flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi have been diverted due to poor weather conditions, poor visibility.
India News
1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
5 Flights Diverted at Delhi Airport | Image: Twitter
