sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Pollution: 5 Flights Diverted at IGI Airport Due to Low Visibility Amid Rising AQI Levels

Published 11:35 IST, November 18th 2024

Delhi Pollution: 5 Flights Diverted at IGI Airport Due to Low Visibility Amid Rising AQI Levels

Amid rising AQI levels, five flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi have been diverted due to poor weather conditions, poor visibility.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
5 Flights Diverted at Delhi Airport
5 Flights Diverted at Delhi Airport | Image: Twitter
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:35 IST, November 18th 2024