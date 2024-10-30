Published 07:59 IST, October 30th 2024
Delhi Pollution: 79 Cases Filed, 19,005 Kg Firecrackers Seized Ahead of Diwali
As the national capital gears up for Diwali celebrations, the Delhi government has ramped up its efforts to curb pollution through various measures
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
As the national capital gears up for Diwali celebrations, the Delhi government has ramped up its efforts to curb pollution through various measures | Image: Unsplash/Representative
Advertisement
07:58 IST, October 30th 2024