Published 21:24 IST, November 19th 2024
Delhi Pollution: AAP Govt Directs Hospitals To Set Up Special Teams For Respiratory Cases
The Delhi government on Tuesday directed all its hospitals to constitute teams of specialists to tackle patients with respiratory ailments due to the severe air pollution.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi pollution: AAP govt directs hospitals to set up special teams for respiratory cases | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:24 IST, November 19th 2024