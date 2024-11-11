sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • No Religion Encourages Pollution: SC For Round-the-Year Cracker Ban to Fight Air Crisis

Published 14:58 IST, November 11th 2024

No Religion Encourages Pollution: SC For Round-the-Year Cracker Ban to Fight Air Crisis

The Supreme Court questioned why the Delhi government delayed the ban until October 14, despite the order being in place.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Supreme Court
Supreme Court | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:57 IST, November 11th 2024