English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 19th, 2022 at 18:07 IST

Delhi: Power demand soars to 5,735 MW, highest ever in April

Delhi: Power demand soars to 5,735 MW, highest ever in April

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The unabated heatwave pushed the power demand in Delhi to 5,735 MW on Tuesday, the highest ever in April, discom officials said.

The previous high was recorded at 5,664 MW on April 30, 2019, they said.

Advertisement

"The unabated heat wave in the national capital continues to push the power demand to newer highs. At 3:30 pm on Tuesday, Delhi's peak power demand touched 5,735 MW, the highest ever in the month of April," officials said.

This is an increase of over 28 percent from April 1, when the city's peak power demand had clocked 4,469 MW. The peak power demand was 5,641 MW on Monday.

Advertisement

Delhi's peak power demand in April so far has crossed the 5,000 MW-mark on nine days vis-à-vis zero days in 2021 and 2020. In 2019, it had crossed 5000 MW on seven days in April, they said.

The peak power demand of Delhi had breached the 7000 MW-mark for the first time – peaking at 7,016 MW in 2018.

Advertisement

In 2022, it is expected to soar to around 8,200 MW which is an increase of around 285 percent over the peak power demand of 2,879 MW in 2002, discom officials said.

Delhi has recorded seven heatwave days so far this summer, the IMD official said. The maximum temperature in the city has been upwards for 40 degrees Celsius in past many days, raising the demand for power. PTI VIT VIT TDS TDS

Advertisement

Published April 19th, 2022 at 18:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

28 minutes ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

2 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

2 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

2 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

2 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

3 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

3 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

3 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

3 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

4 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

21 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Former Supreme Court Judge AM Khanwilkar Appointed as Lokpal Chairperson

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Viral Video: Young Boy Stunts On Bicycle With Wheels On Fire | WATCH

    World7 minutes ago

  3. Mumbai: Scammer Dupes Woman He Met on Dating App of Rs 8.2 Lakh

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. Rohit's blatant take on players not having the hunger gets lauded

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. Arjun Das To Return In Kaithi 2? Actor Says 'It Would Be Great If...'

    Entertainment10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo