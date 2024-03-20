×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

Delhi’s Pragati Maidan Tunnel To Remain Closed At Night Till THIS Date | Check Alternative Routes

As the Pragati Maidan Tunnel remains closed, the Police has asked commuters to take alternative routes including- Ring Road, Bhairon Road and Mathura road.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pragati Maidan Tunnel
Pragati Maidan Tunnel | Image: ANI/File
 New Delhi: The Pragati Maidan tunnel in the national capital will remain closed during night hours till April 18 due to repair and maintenance work, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory. The tunnel will remain closed for the entire day on March 24, March 31 and April 7. 

"The repair and maintenance work of tunnels of Pragati Maidan is being carried out by ITPO Project Division, PWD. Due to this, these tunnels will remain closed during night hours from 12 am to 6 am up to April 18,” said the Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory. 

Further, the Delhi Traffic Police informed that the Pragati Maidan Tunnel will remain closed for the whole day on some days. Apart from these, tunnels will remain completely closed on March 24, March 31 and April 7 (three Sundays) for full day," the advisory added. 

 

 

Delhi Police Asks Commuters To Take Alternative Routes 

The commuters are advised to take alternative routes to reach their destination during these hours. Ring Road, Bhairon Road and Mathura road may be used as alternative routes, it stated.

Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport, said the Delhi Traffic Police. 

 "People who are going towards ISBT/railway stations/airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand," it added. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

