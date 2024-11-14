sb.scorecardresearch
  • Delhi's Primary Schools Shut, Online Classes Back As City Battles Thick Smog Cover

Published 21:19 IST, November 14th 2024

Delhi's Primary Schools Shut, Online Classes Back As City Battles Thick Smog Cover

All primary schools in Delhi will shift to online classes in view of rising air pollution till further directions from the government.

Delhi smog air pollution
Vehicles ply on a road amid the smog as air quality continues to deteriorate, in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. | Image: ANI
20:35 IST, November 14th 2024