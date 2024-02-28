Weather Update: Light Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi, Noida

Advertisement

New Delhi: Parts of the national capital and Noida received light intensity rain on Tuesday morning. The cities had been experiencing warm weather for the past few days. Earlier, the IMD had predicted rain in Delhi for Monday evening.

The MeT has predicted a sunny day today. The temperature is likely to remain below 30 degree Celsius on February 28 and 29. The weather department has predicted rains on March 1 and 2. Snowfall is also expected in hill states in the first week of March, which will keep the temperature under control.