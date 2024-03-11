×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 6th, 2022 at 20:17 IST

Delhi records 1,656 COVID-19 cases, zero fatality; positivity rate 5.39 pc

Delhi records 1,656 COVID-19 cases, zero fatality; positivity rate 5.39 pc

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,656 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

A total of 30,709 tests for the detection of coronavirus were conducted in the city a day before, it stated.

Advertisement

With the new cases, the national capital's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,91,425, while the death toll stood at 26,177, the data showed.

The national capital had recorded 1,365 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood at 6.35 per cent.

Advertisement

Delhi had reported 1,354 cases with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent and one fatality due to the disease on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had reported 1,414 cases with a positivity rate of 5.97 per cent and one death due to the disease.

There are 6,096 active cases in the national capital, up from 5,746 the previous day. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,597 from 1,473 on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin.

Advertisement

The hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total number of active cases, it stated.

Currently, 200 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,269 are recuperating in home isolation, the bulletin stated.

Advertisement

Of the 9,590 beds for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 200 (2.09 per cent) are occupied, it stated.

The spurt in COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate in Delhi over the last few weeks does not suggest the onset of a new wave, but people should keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection, experts have said.

Advertisement

Eminent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya had earlier said the test positivity rate is stagnant, and it means the infection is spreading at the same rate and that there is no wave.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital but the situation was not serious as people were not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate was low.

Advertisement

He had attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccinations and naturally acquired immunity. PTI KND CK

Advertisement

Published May 6th, 2022 at 20:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

37 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

an hour ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

an hour ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

an hour ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I made a mistake': Ronaldo opens up on ban over obscene gesture

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. PM To Dedicate 274 Railway Projects In Odisha On March 12

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Wellness Trends Likely To Reign Supreme In 2024

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  4. Kamal Nath’s Son Nakul to Contest From Chhindwara: Reports

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  5. Vivek Agnihotri Reviews Ravi Kishan Starrer Maamla Legal Hai

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo