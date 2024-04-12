Advertisement

Delhi on Monday logged 247 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.47% while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the highest positivity rate since May 12 when 3.47% of those tested turned out positive.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally increased to 19,08,977, while the death toll stood at 26,212.

Only 7,128 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 343 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.91% while no new death had occurred due to the viral disease.

On Saturday, the capital logged 405 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07% while no death was reported.

Delhi on Friday saw 345 Covid cases and zero death while the positivity rate was 1.88%. On Thursday, 373 cases with a positivity rate of 1.85% and two new deaths were reported.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi dropped to 1,349 from 1,422 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,031 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,016 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 236 containment zones in the national capital.

There are 9,639 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those, 88 are occupied, the bulletin said.

Image: Representative/PTI