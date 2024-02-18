Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 27th, 2021 at 17:02 IST

Delhi records 32 COVID-19 cases; positivity rate 0.06 per cent

The national capital recorded 32 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, data shared by the health department showed.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The national capital recorded 32 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, data shared by the health department showed.

Delhi has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,38,746. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, and the death toll stands at 25,085.

Delhi reported 29 cases of the infection on Sunday, 27 on Saturday and 24 on Friday.

There are 366 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, of which 107 are in home-isolation. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 93.

According to the health bulletin, the authorities conducted 50,367 tests, including 41,840 RT-PCR ones, on Sunday.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up its health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government healthcare facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

At present, there are 10,000 ICU beds in the capital.

Amid apprehensions of a third COVID-19 wave in Delhi, experts have suggested avoiding mass gatherings and celebrating festivals in a scaled down manner.

According to the government data, 1.73 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 55 lakh people have received both doses of the vaccine. 

Published September 27th, 2021 at 17:02 IST

