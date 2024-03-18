×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Delhi Records Maximum Temperature of 30.8 Degrees Celsius, One Notch Below Season Average

The AQI reading for Delhi at 22:00 on Sunday was recorded as 188, placing it in the 'moderate' category.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi weather
Delhi, on Sunday, recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius.
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The national capital, on Sunday, recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average for the season, the India Meteorological Department said. The humidity level for the day, as recorded by the IMD at 17:30, stood at 28 per cent. As for the AQI (Air Quality Index), Delhi recorded a reading of 188 at 22:00 according to the Central Pollution Control Board, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.   

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Whatsapp logo