Updated September 8th, 2021 at 10:06 IST

Delhi records minimum temp of 26 deg C, light rain likely

Delhi records minimum temp of 26 deg C, light rain likely

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital is likely to witness generally cloudy skies and light rain or drizzle in the day, the IMD said.

The Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 84 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 80, which falls in the 'satisfactory' category, at 8 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI MG DIV DIV

Published September 8th, 2021 at 10:06 IST

