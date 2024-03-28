Advertisement

New Delhi: The national capital recorded its warmest day this year on Wednesday, with a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, four notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

"On Wednesday, the capital experienced the warmest day, but due to the cloudy skies and light showers in some Delhi NCR areas, the heat was not felt," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the local weather office told PTI.

In April, he said, the national capital may experience rising temperatures.

The weather office has forecasted cloudy skies with light rain and drizzling for the next three days, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 37 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The relative humidity oscillated between 82 per cent and 33 per cent during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) shifted to the 'moderate' category with a reading of 177, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".